Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 4,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 493,368 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of EXK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. 3,409,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.95 million, a PE ratio of -348.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

