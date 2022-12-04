Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.12 or 0.00024113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $135.84 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.21 or 0.05976200 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00505064 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.23 or 0.30454215 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”



