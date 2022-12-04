Enjin Coin Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001820 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $308.55 million and approximately $19.87 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.38 or 0.06097810 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00501927 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,133.90 or 0.30265043 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
