Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $2.36 on Friday. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Enservco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.