Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Enthusiast Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 3.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 449.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 85,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 117.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 114,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGLX shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 731,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,040. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.07 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

