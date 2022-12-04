Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.68 on Friday, reaching $691.47. 524,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,708. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.14. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.18.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,438. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

