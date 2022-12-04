Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,743 shares during the period. Equitable comprises 2.0% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $101,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equitable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,003,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equitable Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,017. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

