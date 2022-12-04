Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

