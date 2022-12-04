Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,717,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 8,901.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 947,555 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.23.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.