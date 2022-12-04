Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.82.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

