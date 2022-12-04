EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in EVgo by 3.9% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 17.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 730,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 110,669 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $122,000.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGOW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,754. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. EVgo has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

