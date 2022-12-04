Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,257 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.82% of Extra Space Storage worth $187,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 168.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $159.00 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

