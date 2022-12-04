Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Up 10.7% in November

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,263.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,858 shares of company stock worth $646,378 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 567.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 132,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 86.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

EXTR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,770. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

