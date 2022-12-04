Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Trust Co.

Brandywine Trust Co. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,303 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.0% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.86. 15,248,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,123,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $452.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.