F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.
FXLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F45 Training to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 86.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the first quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the second quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F45 Training Stock Performance
About F45 Training
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.