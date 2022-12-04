F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

FXLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on F45 Training to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 86.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the first quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the second quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F45 Training Stock Performance

About F45 Training

F45 Training stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $254.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of -1.29.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

