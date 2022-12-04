Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,878,900 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 2,106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
Falcon Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
