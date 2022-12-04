Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Farmmi Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAMI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

