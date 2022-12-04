Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 106.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,706. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.61.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

