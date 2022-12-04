Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.44. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 931,303 shares changing hands.
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Up 2.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.