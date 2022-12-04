Fei USD (FEI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $329,784.65

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $421.79 million and approximately $329,784.65 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,962.73 or 1.00032377 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010694 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021556 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00239914 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003728 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99537787 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $317,648.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

