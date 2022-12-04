Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $27,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Ferrari by 4.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.7 %

RACE stock opened at $226.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $271.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.89.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

