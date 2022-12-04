Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.0636 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $47.48 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00080222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00059795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025374 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

