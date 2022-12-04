Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.37% of Financial Strategies Acquisition worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Financial Strategies Acquisition alerts:

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FXCO opened at $10.10 on Friday. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.