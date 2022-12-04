Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in November

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,272,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 3,809,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FGRRF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile
