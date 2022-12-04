Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in November

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,272,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the October 31st total of 3,809,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGRRF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Get Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) alerts:

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones, PCs, tablets, smart cards, door locks, authentication keys, vehicles, payment cards, internet of thing (IoT), and the automotive industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.