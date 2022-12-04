First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Update

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 293,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.