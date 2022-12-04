First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Insider Activity

First Horizon Stock Performance

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

