First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Down 14.6% in November

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

FSFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

