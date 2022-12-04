First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter worth $1,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 2,937.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FTAG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,245. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

