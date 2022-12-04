First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,447.7% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 374,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 61,086 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 317.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 121,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 92,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.61 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

