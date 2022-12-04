First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 229,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 104,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,037. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

