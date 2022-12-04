First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Down 18.3% in November

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 929,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. 228,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.49.
In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
