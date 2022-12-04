First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Down 18.3% in November

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 759,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 929,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. 228,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

