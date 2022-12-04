FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the October 31st total of 1,072,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
FirstRand Stock Performance
Shares of FANDF stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. FirstRand has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.
FirstRand Company Profile
