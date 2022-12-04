Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Update

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:FLO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $29.98. 2,028,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.38.
Flowers Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Flowers Foods Company Profile
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
