Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Receives $162.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.67.

UZAPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut Flughafen Zürich from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 168 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of UZAPF opened at $172.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.62. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

Featured Articles

