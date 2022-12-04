Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Raised to £161

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £148 ($177.05) to £161 ($192.61) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($154.32) to £150 ($179.45) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($189.02) to £166 ($198.59) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($165.33) to £135 ($161.50) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15,000.00.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

