Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 656,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. 612,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207,025 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

