Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Update

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 656,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. 612,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.80.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,816,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,847 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,212,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207,025 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Further Reading
