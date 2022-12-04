ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Holdings Cut by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,666,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,212 shares during the period. ForgeRock comprises about 2.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ForgeRock were worth $35,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FORG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.66. 648,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.43. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ForgeRock Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on FORG shares. BTIG Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lowered shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair lowered shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.