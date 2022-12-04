ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Holdings Cut by Light Street Capital Management LLC

Light Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,666,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,212 shares during the period. ForgeRock comprises about 2.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ForgeRock were worth $35,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ForgeRock Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FORG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.66. 648,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.43. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ForgeRock Company Profile
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
