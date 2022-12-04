Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 303.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,956 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 357.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $53.61 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.92.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

