Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
