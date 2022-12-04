Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,890,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 22,380,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,509,901.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,884,492 shares of company stock valued at $41,852,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 3,350,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,678. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

