Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Update

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Freedom Acquisition I Stock Performance

NYSE:FACT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,910. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Freedom Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FACT. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,433,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after buying an additional 607,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 421.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 31.7% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 267,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 64,368 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

