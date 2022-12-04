Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Up 15.4% in November

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRON. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,143,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,403,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 499,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 285,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 390,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Frontier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRON traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.04. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,450. Frontier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

About Frontier Acquisition

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.