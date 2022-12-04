FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Up 13.9% in November

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,136. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.66.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,328,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,519,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,289,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after acquiring an additional 299,176 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

