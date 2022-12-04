Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Update

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,151. Funko has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $530.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Funko will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

