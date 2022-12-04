Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Update

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Funko
Funko Stock Performance
NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,151. Funko has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $530.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Funko will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.