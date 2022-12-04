FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 119,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB remained flat at $19.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $277.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 33.48%. Analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FVCBankcorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,745.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $152,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,745.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $420,872 over the last 90 days. 21.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 58.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

