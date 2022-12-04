FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Increased by Analyst

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Assets Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for American Assets Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 180.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,892,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,377,438.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $559,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,872,855 shares in the company, valued at $192,165,025.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $284,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,892,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,377,438.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 177,324 shares of company stock worth $4,868,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 56.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 37.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Assets Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

