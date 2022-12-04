FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Increased by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.25.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$22.86 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.87. The stock has a market cap of C$40.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99.

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

