FY2023 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Cut by Alliance Global Partners

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.19 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $373.49 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 362.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 840,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 137.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 512,625 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 569.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 392,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC increased its stake in OrganiGram by 4.9% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,101,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

