FY2023 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Cut by Alliance Global Partners

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
OrganiGram Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.19 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $373.49 million, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.75.
OrganiGram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
