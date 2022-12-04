FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Alcoa Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alcoa by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $21,699,000.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

