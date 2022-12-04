Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0252

Gala (GALA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. Gala has a total market cap of $175.67 million and approximately $48.30 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

